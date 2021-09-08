Shots fired at highway store
A late-night disturbance at an El Campo convenience store led to shots fired Wednesday. Officers responding to a disturbance at Zip In Zip Out, 1414 Palacios, around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 quickly discovered at least five shots had been discharged. No injuries were reported. A handgun was seized.
City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Crystal Kay Rodriguez, 38, of 704.5 Ave. I was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed through municipal court, Rodriguez pleaded guilty, paid the fine and was released within an hour.
City Incidents
Property
A wallet and its contents were reported stolen on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
An El Campo High School student was caught with a vape pen around noon Wednesday, Sept. 1.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Christina Olivia Revilla, 41, of 1403 E. Jackson was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 on warrants for possession of more than 4 grams of a controlled substance, failure to yield at a traffic light and violating a promise to appear.
Hope Carleen Franklin, 46, of 3012 Ave. A in Bay City was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 for marijuana possession.
Williams Hernandez, 27, of 2807 N. 11th in Penitas was arrested by state troopers at 5:17 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 for driving while intoxicated as well as a Cameron County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Leonard William Herring III, 39, of 110 Oak in Wharton was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
Christopher Gabriel McGill, 22, of 5399 E. Crestview in Lake Charles, La. was arrested by the Precinct 2 Constable’s office at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 for two counts of mdelivery a controlled substance.
Hannah Alexis Oertling, 27, of 3845 Janet Lane in Lake Charles, La. was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Violence, weapons
Daniel Blanco, 38, of 2102 Twin Brooke in Houston was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct. Processed, he posted $30,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Warrant Oneal Johnson, 18, of 204 Highland was booked at 6:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 on a warrant for resisting arrest. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
