Public fury over a recent wave of city paving bills comes primarily from a misunderstanding and letters sent in error, officials say.
The Pavement Amnesty Program, City Manager Courtney Sladek said, was supposed to save homeowners money by setting aside the penalties and interest owed for street paving done, in many cases, decades ago.
“The city was trying to save our property owners money by eliminating interest charges while clearing up our outstanding street assessment liens. Some errors were made during the mailing. We apologize for all errors and any confusion the mailing may have caused with those not expecting a bill. Many letter recipients didn’t know they had a lien on their property,” Sladek said.
The city mailed out 315 letters on Wednesday, June 23 asking residents to clear up unpaid street paving bills, their one-third share of the initial costs of transforming the roadway from gravel to pavement.
Drew Tidmore of El Campo wasn’t born when the road in front of his Empire Street home was paved, but he got a bill.
His 92-year-old neighbor, Tidwell said, thinks the road was paved about 1962.
“I’ve been here for 13 years, I’m the fourth property owner since 1962. I have no reference if the thing has ever been paid,” he said.
If the paving cost is not paid, the city places a lien on the property. That lien stays in place until the initial debt is retired and, usually, all penalties and interest. Like many receiving letters, Tidwell had no idea there was a lien on the property he purchased.
“We’ve learned from the title searches, that letters were sent to owners that do not have a lien on their property; therefore they owe the city nothing for the street assessment and will receive another letter notifying them that they do not owe the city,” Sladek said. “We apologize for any confusion we have created.”
The statements sent out all involve already existing bills; no new liens were created.
Tidwell’s letter listed the bill including penalties as more than $22,000.
“I had to read through it six or seven times to finally understand what it was,” he said, adding with penalties set aside, the bill was going to be less than $500.
He doesn’t know, however, if he actually owes it.
“My neighbor, he about had a heart attack. His was $18,000 ... he said, ‘I can’t pay that,’” Tidwell said, adding the elderly man was upset all weekend. “What if my neighbor had had a heart attack?”
The city is trying to straighten out errors and address concerns.
“We encourage any property owner to contact us if they have any questions regarding the letter,” Sladek said. “We’re here to help and to resolve any issues that could be from our end.”
The amnesty program runs until April 30, 2022, although the city mail out asks residents to pick a payment method by July 15.
In 2015, the city offered an interest amnesty period, with the same terms and collected $24,002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.