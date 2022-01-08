Dear Judge Spenrath and Commissioners:
In a recent edition of the El Campo Leader-News Judge Spenrath requested input on Steve Ward’s and Southern Rock Energy Partners’ request for tax abatement. I believe you may also be interested in knowing whether the public at large does or does not support this important endeavor. A straw poll, if you will.
The first poll I’d like to point you to are votes taken by two important entities. El Campo City Council voted 7-0 to not annex Southern Rock for at least 25 years. This, in itself, is a tax abatement. The El Campo City Development Corporation voted 5-0 to offer up to $5 million for infrastructure and job creation incentives to Southern Rock.
Most, if not all, of the proposed refinery property is in the Louise ISD. The refinery has the strong support of Garth Oliver, superintendent, and two board members have written letters of support to commissioners and one spoke in support last month at a commissioners meeting.
While Louise ISD has not taken a vote on the project, “Board members have been very receptive to receive information presented by Mr. Ward during executive sessions,” Oliver said.
This project has been known about, and been in the news, long enough for opposition to have formed; long enough for letters to the editor to have been written. It hasn’t happened.
While I’m certain there are citizens who would rather not see a refinery be located just southwest of El Campo, I have personally not received even one negative comment. In fact, when residents have brought it up to me they have been positive and optimistic while saying something needs to be done to bring property taxes down.
With abatement it will be years before the county or city could collect property taxes, but the sales taxes generated by the construction of the plant, and by hundreds of construction workers and later by full-time employees of the plant, will yield huge dividends for the county and the cities in this county. These well-paid employees will be renting apartments and buying homes, as well as purchasing goods and services locally.
I personally do not know what Southern Rock has requested in terms of years of tax abatement, but I encourage the Wharton County Commissioners Court to do EVERYTHING it can to help secure this refinery for Wharton County.
To do anything less would be hypocritical since you and each commissioner are on record as supporting tax abatement for industry that will bring a significant number of jobs to the county.
Mr. Ward has said this refinery will bring at least 400 good paying jobs to the county, with average salaries running about $93,000, along with possibly hundreds of new indirect permanent full-time jobs from other companies and developments that wish to be associated with or benefit from Southern Rock, much like the oil industry itself has spinoffs such as trucking, mud, workover, etc.
This clean-energy refinery, one of the first of its kind in the nation and reportedly supported by the clean energy-conscious U.S. Department of Energy, will bring much-needed revenue that should help reduce property taxes while improving the quality of life for the residents of this county.
It will also give many of the county’s young people a reason to learn a vocation that will help them continue to reside in the county and the cities they love.
As you know, there are a couple of other cities in Texas, and a city in Oklahoma, that very much want this project. But Wharton County is being given first shot at it.
I encourage you and each commissioner to vote to give Southern Rock what it is asking for. The county currently gets very little ad valorem (ag value) tax on the proposed property now.
And if the project doesn’t happen you are not out anything. But we as a county have much to gain if we are fortunate enough to be chosen for this plant. It will be an economic game-changer for Wharton County.
– Chris Barbee is mayor of the City of El Campo.
