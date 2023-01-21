With the cost of eggs still rising, some individuals are making the switch from store bought to homemade as they purchase, or rent, chickens for meat and eggs.
Eggs are priced higher than they’ve ever been with a dozen grade-A large eggs costing an average of $4.25 as reported by the The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Owning fowl isn’t uncommon in rural communities, but in the past few years more people are starting flocks of their own.
“Last year alone, we sold close to 600-700 chicks. The year before that, it was about equivalent. I’m preparing with my ordering and planning for more people looking to do eggs at home,” United Ag Inventory Specialist Chelsy Mayes said.
As the weather starts warming, shops will start bringing in the birds.
“Typically in the Spring we have several orders of chicken come in,” United Ag Marketing Manager Michelle Frankum said.
“Typically the ones I order are more egg layers, the ones I try to get are higher production animals. Because I know that’s what people want ... but we can order roosters if they want to try hatching their own chicks. We don’t normally keep them in stock,” Mayes said.
Raising a small flock still isn’t cheap, as there are still notable input costs to consider for potential poultry producers.
“We raise meat chickens for the fair, to raise 50 chickens, you’re looking at between $750-$1,000 feed-wise ... Last year to raise chickens at the fair, we were looking around $1,000 in feed. That’s not considering electricity, for heaters and what not. The thing about raising them for eggs, the cost for feed is outrageous. Feed used to be $12-15 a bag and now its $25 a bag,” El Campo mechanic Bubba Baker said. Baker’s two daughters have presented birds at the Wharton County Youth Fair for years .
If that’s not your speed, you can rent a small personal flock for a few hundred dollars.
Rent The Chicken is a service that allows chicken curious people the chance to rent between two and four birds for six months at the cost of between $600-$900, including feed and housing for the fowl.
Rearing birds for eggs have some benefits worth considering for homesteaders or people looking to keep some of the bills down.
“You have more control of your eggs, you know where they’re coming from. There isn’t going to be any antibiotics or chemicals getting in their eggs. I do eat them when I can get a hold of them and I feel like they taste better,” Mayes said.
El Campo’s City Charter allows for individuals to keep up to 25 egg laying birds on property inside the city limits, provided coop and spacing requirements are met. Roosters are not allowed in city limits.
