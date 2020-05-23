Stinson, J.V. Korenek, Eddie Poncik, Donald McDonald, Francis Stock and J.E. Clayton.
Donald Wigginton, Leo Noska, John Maxwell, Ben Berkovsky, Warren “Butch” Witcher, Joe Tom Davis and Jarrel Nohavitza completed the list.
“Our commemorative events this year may differ from the past due to the end for health precautions ... (but) let us appreciate our freedom, reflect on our history and remember those who gallantly fought and died for each one us,” Marik said.
Veterans serving on the Legion Honor Guard were riflemen Mario Cruz, Leslie Bacak, Stanley Sellers, Daniel Hrncir, Larry Kainer, Jesse Perez and Stanley Voldan. Charlie Merta served as the bugler.
A National Moment of Remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. Monday. During it, people are asked to reflect on the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for the nation.
