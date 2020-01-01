Efforts to replace El Campo Memorial Hospital continue with no plans to utilize local tax dollars for construction.
The roughly $48 million plan requires federal USDA funding, dollars members of the non-profit West Wharton County Hospital District hope to have in hand by March.
“We will build it right in the front yard and keep the old hospital,” Board President Randy Clapp told members of the El Campo Rotary Club shortly before Christmas, adding that by doing so hospital operations can continue unimpeded during the more than one year construction effort.
“We will possibly break ground before summer time,” Clapp said. “Taxes are not going to be used. This is not a tax issue or bond issue.”
Most of the tax levied by the West Wharton County Hospital District (the governmental entity with the same name as the non-profit) goes to cover the costs of indigent care.
Overall hospital operations, Clapp said, have been profitable for the past three years.
Local fundraisers have produced $3 million of the anticipated cost thus far, with a goal of raising $10 million to $15 million in donations.
This will assist with the acquisition of the USDA construction grant now pending.
With the new hospital will come services that haven’t been seen in El Campo in a long time, according to Clapp.
“Nobody (in decades) is a native of Wharton County unless they were born in the backseat on the way to the hospital,” he said. “We plan to reopen labor and delivery with the new hospital.”
Planned as another 49-bed hospital, the vision calls for 24 standard beds, six for critical care, five for labor and delivery and 13 for emergency room.
A recent revamp of the current ER established 13 beds there, but only by dividing rooms with curtains. The new facility will have 13 private ER rooms, a set up common in modern hospitals.
Currently, El Campo Memorial Hospital is setting up a regional health care network, opening wellness and walk-in clinics in several communities as well as schools.
The new main facility, Clapp said, is the next step for the network now made up of 392 employees, 294 of which are clinical workers.
The facility served more than 26,000 outpatients last year with more than 900 inpatient admissions and 1,628 in swing beds.
El Campo Memorial Hospital opened in 1979, the result of a community effort to replace the aging and outdated Nightingale Hospital which was facing closure due to changes in hospital requirements.
