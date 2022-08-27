Another Budget Year

After a month of refining the proposed budget, El Campo Trustees will discuss and potentially vote on the new school year's budget.

ECISD trustees will vote on setting the district’s tax rate and review security upgrades on campuses Tuesday.

El Campo trustees are considering lowering the tax rate for the fourth year in a row. Assistant Superintendent Of Finance David Bright proposed a no new revenue tax rate of $1.0527 per $100 of taxable value, $0.9810 of which is maintenance and operation and $0.0717 for debt.

