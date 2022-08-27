ECISD trustees will vote on setting the district’s tax rate and review security upgrades on campuses Tuesday.
El Campo trustees are considering lowering the tax rate for the fourth year in a row. Assistant Superintendent Of Finance David Bright proposed a no new revenue tax rate of $1.0527 per $100 of taxable value, $0.9810 of which is maintenance and operation and $0.0717 for debt.
Under this proposed rate, a home with a final taxable value remaining at $100,000 would see a ECISD tax bill of $1,052.70.
“We expect to decrease our tax rate, the state wants to decrease tax rates. (The no-new-revenue rate) poses challenges for the district. Getting kids to school and keeping up our (average daily attendance) and drawing and retaining quality staff. With all of these things where there’s no new money coming in,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Trustees voted in May to approve an increase in base teacher salary to $51,000 and an increase in newer teacher pay by 6 percent, as well as senior teachers and administration staff seeing a 3 percent increase.
This summer’s security upgrades are in full swing with several projects in the works and others still on the horizon.
“Our door sensors are in and going to be installed. We have already replaced a lot of the exterior door hardware. Our shatter-resistant film is already mostly in place and we’ve met with a construction company for crash barriers on Avenue I at Hutchins (Elementary) and for the middle school’s cafeteria,” Callaghan said.
Trustees approved increasing ECISD’s contract with Polasek construction by 25 percent, or an extra $445,022.75, for campus building upgrades approved by the school board.
The board will also consider allowing four Palacios ISD students to attend ECISD’s cosmetology program as part of an enrollment agreement with the district.
“We offer cosmetology two and Palacios doesn’t. We have room and receive funding from Palacios for those students in those periods,” Callaghan said.
The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. at the ECISD administration building, 700 W. Norris, with the budget hearing and the board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 30.
