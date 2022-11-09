Vets lose hospital transport as numbers, interest drops

After nearly 20 years of service, Everyday Heroes shut down its free shuttle service to and from the Houston Veterans Affairs hospital.
Established to help Wharton County’s veterans get to and from doctors appointments, the organization noted a diminishing need.
“We’re not doing it anymore, we ran out of passengers. Most of the riders were World War II and Korean War vets and (are now) deceased. We couldn’t find a driver, so we had one driver for two vans. Sometimes we’d go without anyone for a week at a time, a lot of people go to the clinic in Rosenberg,” President Clayton Ryan said.
Everyday Heroes transported more than 13,000 Wharton County veterans to medical appointments its history, at no charge, five days a week from locations in El Campo and Wharton. The organization also provided electric wheelchairs to veterans and costs to help retrofit homes to make them wheelchair accessible.
“It was hard to see it go, we had a lot of good people, a lot of support from the community. I hated to see it go, but it just got to the point it wasn’t practical, because no one was riding it anymore. We decided to do something else,” Ryan said.
Everyday Heroes’ vans were donated to the PTSD Foundation of America, Camp Hope in Houston.
“I do know that we had at one time, we had veterans that used the (vans) to go to the VA,” El Campo American Legion Craig-Harriss Post 251 Commander David Smith said.
However, the El Campo Legion doesn’t track the medical needs of its members.
The U.S. Veterans Administration reports a thousandfold decrease in surviving World War II veterans from 5.7 million in 2000 to 331,000 in 2020 as well as a decrease in Korean War veterans from 4 million to 1.25 million over the same time frame.
