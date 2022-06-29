More cops going to EC campuses

The city should put police on every campus, District 3 Councilman David Hodges said Monday night, urging El Campo leaders to consider not two, but three new school resource officers.
In the wake of the May 24 Uvalde school massacre, El Campo ISD is considering ways to strengthen school security with one recommendation being raising the number of SROs from two to four or even five.
SROs, however, are El Campo city police officers assigned to campuses during the school year and funded by the city during summer months. Currently, the two assigned to the district are posted at the high school and middle school. ECISD uses an unarmed security guard without full arrest powers to patrol elementary schools.
Two new SROs were proposed in the upcoming city budget.
“We have five campuses, why are only four covered,” said Hodges, a previous school board member. “I’d hate to be on the campus that didn’t have one ... I wish we could find the money.”
ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said, “Money is not an issue. The issue is finding certified police officers.”
SROs are placed on campuses to protect and interact with children. Disciplinary issues are handled by school administrators unless criminal acts are involved.
District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said two SROs should be sufficient because officers are not handling minor code of conduct infractions.
Two ECISD campuses, Myatt and Northside elementaries are in close proximity, serving roughly 750 students. Hutchins Elementary, by itself, serves the same number as does the middle school.
“Kids and staff are irreplaceable,” Hodges said.
Under the current ECISD plan, the security guard would move to the high school to perform gate checks and monitor parking lot security.
Other proposed security increases include video surveillance, town hall meetings to address the general public’s concerns and the implementation of a Guardian program allowing teachers to be armed.
“It makes the community feel better knowing y’all are proactive,” Hodges said.
The police department will work toward finding three officers, Chief Gary Williamson said.
