The upcoming semester at Louise ISD and the COVID-19 pandemic are two topics set for Monday’s trustee meeting.
The school board will hear Oliver and campus principals reports on procedures for starting school amid the pandemic.
Other items to be considered:
Payment of employee insurance premiums.
Possibly approving workman’s comp insurance.
Repairing the district’s tennis court.
The LISD school board will meet 7 p.m. on Monday, July 20 at the Louise ISD building at 408 Second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.