The first in a trio of El Campo ISD public school safety meetings will occur, at 6 p.m. Tuesday July 12 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Ave. I.
The meetings will be to receive public input on how El Campo schools might modify their policies to keep campuses safe for students. Each will ask those with questions to submit them in writing as they enter. No formal presentations are planned and interaction is encouraged.
“Our hope is to receive further feedback from the community regarding the security and safety of our schools. We appreciate the community’s suggestions thus far and these forums provide additional opportunities for input,” school board president James Russell said.
After ECISD’s June board meeting, trustees voted to move forward in exploring an El Campo Guardian program, that empowers staff and administrators to concealed carry on campus after training and a psychological screening, and increasing the school resource officer presence on campus by two or three officers, as well as building modifications: shatter-resistant glass film and foyer fortifications.
“We need to have an honest discussion, people know we want kids to be safe (but) what is the community willing to allow to let that occur,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said, adding “I hope that people understand that the safety directions people recommend have both positive and negative consequences ... There’s a give and take in the candid discussion about safety measures, how well they work and how inviting they make the campus.”
The second meeting will be held at the El Campo Civic Center’s Myatt room, 2350 N. Mechanic, at 6 p.m. on July 18, followed by Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios, the following week at a date and time to be announced.
Sitting on the committee are representatives from city and county emergency and law enforcement; Sheriff Shannon Srubar, El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson and Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr., as well as school officials: trustees Rich Dubroc and James Russell, Superintendent Bob Callaghan, Network Administrator. Donald Oldag, Maintenance Director Jeff Balcar, Federal Programs Director Demetric Wells and Transportation Director Mark Freeman.
