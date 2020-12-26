The COVID-19 pandemic forced unprecedented challenges on people and organizations across the globe, but as 2020 comes to an end, local business owners are hoping for better months ahead.
On March 19, Gov. Greg Abbott closed bars, gyms and restaurants were allowed to provide drive-in service only. Essential businesses were not required to stay open, giving many local business owners a tough decision to make.
At Lone Star Glass, 909 S. Mechanic, Vice President Stanley Ramirez recalled debating whether to close shop for his employees’ safety or to remain open and be able to pay bills and paychecks.
“Before the PPP (loans) came out, which we were very fortunate to get ... there was some time of uncertainty (about) how we were going to stay open, what we were going to do,” Ramierez said.
Ultimately, Ramirez and the other company leaders decided to stay open and they were able to keep their about 40 employees on payroll. This was Ramirez’ proudest accomplishment of 2020, he said.
“In 43 years of us being open, we’ve never experienced anything like (the pandemic),” he added.
This year, essential employees were required to learn how to operate while social distancing or through virtual means. New sanitation practices became a state requirement, and masks became a staple in all Texans’ wardrobe after Abbott issued a mask mandate on July 2.
Veterinary clinics were considered essential businesses during the shut downs earlier this year.
While the El Campo Animal Hospital, 1201 West Loop, remained open, daily operations evolved.
“We had to learn to do distance medicine, if you will, for patients to minimize hands-on time during the peak time for our high risk clients or our elderly clients who couldn’t get to the clinic again,” Dr. Tess Crider said.
The number of COVID-19 cases has spiked across the U.S. during the last couple of months.
Going into the new year, Crider’s focus will still be on health and safety.
“We’re trying to put ourselves out there and still offer the best care possible for our El Campo pets while still following protocol and keeping humans safe,” Crider said.
Along with all other Texas gyms, Snap Fitness, 2209 West Loop, was required to close earlier this year, keeping its doors shut until May. The COVID-19 pandemic was the biggest challenge Owner Wayne Vinson’s business has faced in years, he said.
“We were down for a couple of months,” Vinson said. “That significantly impacted the business because we had no revenue during that time.”
Snap Fitness has continued operating since May, even opening a new El Campo facility on Nov. 16. In 2021, Vanson hopes to see improved revenue.
“Once we moved into the new facility, things began to improve somewhat,” Vinson said. “We’re still not at the level that we were prior to COVID-19.”
As the ongoing pandemic continues, health officials have learned more about the coronavirus, but earlier this year, much was unknown about how the virus is spread and how to prevent infection.
Prasek’s Family Smokehouse, 29714 US-59, remained open throughout the pandemic, but the store still grappled with uncertainty, General Manager of Retail Operations Duane Korenek said.
“Every day there was a different topic of conversation: should we require employees to wear masks?’” Krenek said. “Or how to sanitize, or customer perception or what’s the government going to do next?”
Employees at Prasek’s had to learn the COVID-19 safety protocols and sanitization methods required by the state, but Krenek’s proudest moment from 2020 was continuing to serve customers, he said.
“We were able to really provide in a time of need,” he said. “When food was getting a bit short, we were able to keep up,” Korenek said.
“We were able to make sausage and sell it to or provide it through our retail locations.”
