A Wharton County Youth Fair computer glitch continues to delay the newspaper’s traditional post-fair special section recognizing participants who sold their projects in the Sale of Excellence.
The El Campo Leader-News and Wharton Journal-Spectator have published full lists of the 275 WCYF Sale of Excellence participants, the sale price for their projects and all buyers for decades, but are unable to do so at this point.
“The Show Works program we use will not allow us to go beyond 10,” Assistant Fair Coordinator Trisha Potts told the Leader-News Thursday. “The people who are out here are volunteers. Right now, we’re focusing on the fundraiser for Cindy (Blaha, the fair’s top staffer who has been stricken with a debilitating illness leading to injury).”
Fair volunteers are trying to sort out what went wrong and how to fix it, but don’t have any idea when the data can be accessed.
“We join fair personnel in thinking it’s extremely important to recognize the individuals and businesses that spent thousands, if not tens of thousands, on students’ projects, but it’s vital that we recognize the children,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “We’re looking at ways now to publish an alternative special section that still recognizes those children who spent so much time and worked so hard on their animal projects, skills or production efforts.”
The fair staff and volunteers are doing the best they can, Potts said.
“There’s a lot going on. We’re trying to get through it,” Potts said, but added, “We wouldn’t be where we are without the community.”
The Sales Committee, she said, continues their efforts. “It takes time,” Potts said.
The fundraiser for Cindy Blaha is set for Saturday, June 12 at the youth fair grounds in Crescent. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. with a roping event starting at 9:30 a.m.
At 5 p.m., a live auction will follow the crawfish boil.
