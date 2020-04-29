After serving as an off-shore treatment center for coronavirus patients, U.S. Naval hospital ship the USNS Comfort is expected to leave New York City soon. To aid busy New York hospitals, the Comfort arrived with 1,200 medical staff and civilian mariners on board, one of whom is an El Campo native.
Mateo Sanchez, a hospital corpsman medical laboratory technician, has conducted lab tests for patients on board the Comfort since the boat arrived in early April. Sanchez’ mother, Sylvia of Rosenberg, got emotional recalling the day when Sanchez received the assignment.
“It still makes me kind of teary eyed,” Sylvia said. “It kind of shocked me to think that he was going to go in and to fight an unseen enemy, so to speak, and that he would be in the mega center of all this ... Our faith pulls us through.”
Sanchez’ naval specialty includes conducting blood work tests for a variety of illnesses. During the last three weeks, he has been working shifts upwards of 12 hours with little down time.
“He said it’s been really busy on the boat,” Sylvia said. “He said when not sleeping, you’re at work. When not working, you’re getting a quick meal and you’re right back at work.”
Sanchez lived in El Campo until he and his family moved to Rosenberg in 2003. He has served at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va. since 2019.
The U.S. Navy has not released daily patient numbers for the Comfort. The ship has 420 non-Intensive Care Unit patient beds, but criticism arose since the ship was far below capacity during its stay. Over the last three weeks, about 180 patients were treated on board, according to NBC New York.
The Comfort will return to its Virginia military base this week, since the number of coronavirus cases in NYC has slowed. It will be restocked for its next mission.
Sylvia doesn’t know when her son will return home, but hopes he returns healthy.
“Thinking about him makes me worry, but each of us has a particular journey in life,” Sylvia said. “His journey (is) and always has been to serve our country ... (We’re) just proud he can be a grain of salt in a bigger picture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.