Redrawing political lines is better left to expert attorney hands, officials said, as city council discussed required redistricting Monday night.
Population shifts, especially in District 2 and 4, currently represented by Gloria Harris and John Hancock Jr. respectively, are driving the change.
Deciding the best way to shift the four district lines will be done by Knight Law Firm LLP of Austin with public hearings following the drafts, City Manager Courtney Sladek told council. No action was formally taken during the session, the firm should be hired for $16,000 at an upcoming meeting. The Knight firm was paid $3,000 to do the initial review.
City council districts haven’t been changed since 2000.
The 2020 U.S. Census lists 12,350 residents in El Campo divided among the four council districts, with the smallest (District 2) having 2,886 while the largest (District 4) has 3,245. District 1 has 3,237 residents and District 3 2,982.
If divided evenly, there would be 3,088 residents per district.
The goal, Sladek said, will be to come as close as possible to that number in each district.
District 2 and 4, however, are not contiguous, so it’s not just a simple matter of shifting just those lines. Even if that were possible, it would then put District 1 out of balance.
Redistricting also has to take into account minority groups and not weaken their voting power. Slightly more than 20 percent of District 2, for example, are black residents, while the black population makes up less than 10 percent of any other council district.
District 1 is almost 69 percent Hispanic, with District 2 at almost 67 percent Hispanic. Hispanic residents make up less than 40 percent of the other two precincts.
The discussion of re-alignment prompted Harris to ask about a directly elected mayoral position.
“That would require a charter amendment,” City Attorney Ronny Collins told council.
El Campo’s governing board is made up of seven council positions, four based on geographic districts and three at-large posts.
At-large representatives do not run by place. Instead, the top three vote-getters among the candidate pool take office.
The mayor is the top vote-getter among the three at-large representatives based on the last charter amendment election held in November 2020, The vote, originally set for May, had been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That same charter amendment makes the number two finisher in the at-large race the city’s mayor pro tem.
Chris Barbee currently serves as mayor and Eugene Bustamante as mayor pro tem.
