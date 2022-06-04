With the recent tragedy in Uvalde, the El Campo Police Department wanted to reassure the community that there are plans in place to deal with an active shooter incident.
Although we cannot give specific details of how the police department would respond, we can tell you that we follow the best practices and active shooter policy established by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Accreditation Program, which were written by police chiefs from around the state.
Our policies are reviewed annually. We also participate in active shooter training through the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) through Texas State University in San Marcos.
Our primary concern in an active shooter situation is to stop the shooting as quickly as possible.
If an arriving officer hears gunfire or sees other signs that there is active violence, they are trained to move to the threat and neutralize the attacker(s).
In the Uvalde incident, the attacker had locked himself in a classroom with children.
Our goal would be to gain access to the room, by whatever means, and to eliminate the threat as quickly as possible. Even if the shooting had stopped, the goal would be to make entry into the room, eliminate any threats and get medical aid to any injured parties as soon as possible.
Last week, El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan reached out to the police department. Officers, along with school staff, walked the school campuses and made recommendations to improve security.
The El Campo Police Department, Wharton County Sheriff’s Department and the El Campo Office of Emergency Management will be collaborating with ECISD on a School Safety Committee.
The ECPD Special Response Team trains in the summers at the school campuses for an active shooter threat.
Planning has already started with the Office of Emergency Management to hold active shooter tabletop exercises and drills with public safety and school officials.
We are also working with ALERRT to host a train-the-trainer class to develop our own cadre of instructors to further our in-house training on active shooter response.
ALERRT training is scenario-based force-on-force training where officers use real weapons and simunition rounds. Simunitions is a non-lethal training round that uses a colored dye to mark where it hits.
Most people are concerned with active shooter incidents at schools, which we all should be.
The reality is an active shooter situation could happen anywhere ... at the grocery store, at church, any business etc.
Everyone should be aware of what is happening around them. Look for suspicious activity and report it immediately to police.
Many indicators that led up to a mass shooting in the past were unfortunately ignored. If someone close to you is exhibiting a severe change in behavior or violent tendencies, please seek help for them.
ECPD would like to offer a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events course to any local civic organization, church, business, etc.
Corporal Mark Biskup is a certified Active Shooter Instructor through ALERRT. He gives presentations on this subject throughout the year.
If any organization would like to request an active shooter presentation, please contact Cpl. Biskup at 979-543-5311.
– Gary Williamson is the El Campo police chief.
