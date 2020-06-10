Despite a higher-than-normal number of major storms forecast during this year’s hurricane season, Wharton County’s ag producers remain optimistic saying harvest should be complete before the season’s peak.
“By no means do we need a strong Category 4 (hurricane) at all, but ... I think across all crops the conditions are outstanding this year,” AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said. “We had some dry areas ... but planting was early, with that being considered. Early planting means the crops come out early.”
Between 13 and 19 named storms with winds of at least 39 miles per hour are anticipated before the Atlantic hurricane season, which started Monday, ends on Nov. 30, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center. Of these storms, three to six could become major hurricanes with winds of at least 111 mph.
“Farmers don’t plant all their fields at the same time,” Bowen said. “They stagger them so they’ll be able to not have all their eggs in one basket ... If there are any losses, ideally they won’t be across the board at this stage.”
No hurricanes have hit Texas this year so far, and peak hurricane season lasts August through September. To prepare for potential hurricanes, local producers typically choose to plant crop varieties that can withstand strong winds and rain.
“If there’s ever a variety that has gone through a storm that has laid down or lodged, and the farmer has to pick it up to harvest it, I can guarantee that variety won’t be planted again,” Bowen said.
During hurricane seasons from 1966 to 2009, an annual average of about 11 named storms, six hurricanes and two Category 3 or higher hurricanes occurred in the Atlantic Basin.
For the Texas coast, 64 hurricanes have hit since 1851, or an average of one every three years. The middle Texas coast experiences a hurricane landfall about every six years with the last one being Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
This year’s corn crop is largely past the pollination stage, Bowen said, but cotton, grain sorghum and other commodities could be vulnerable to upcoming heavy rain.
“We had heavy rainfall on our flowering crops,” he said. “That could potentially affect pollination. That’s maybe our biggest concern right now.”
