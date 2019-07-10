An El Campo businessman found himself at gunpoint Saturday when a car deal proved to be nothing but a ruse for thieves.
Earlier in the week, thieves struck two businesses in the overnight hours taking more than $100,000 in merchandise long after employees had left for the night.
The employee at Discount Automotive, 302 S. Mechanic, escaped injury but lost more then $15,000 in cash in just moments around 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6.
“He had arranged to buy a vehicle from two black males that are supposedly from Africa,” Investigating Sgt. Jennifer Mican said Monday.
The deal had been made a few days before, a cash sale for a vehicle.
“When they came in with the vehicle, the suspects robbed him,” Mican said.
Both theft cases took place between close of business Wednesday, July 3 and 7:45 a.m. Thursday, July 4.
A&S Automotive Repair, 1901 S. Mechanic, and Shoppa’s Farm Supply, 25830 U.S. 59, were targeted that night.
“There is no indication in any of the reports that the incidents were related,” Mican said.
Two U-Haul trucks were stolen at the automotive shop and two gator vehicles at Shoppa’s.
An estimated $500 damage was done to a corn field in the area as well.
One of the U-Haul trucks was recovered near the intersection of U.S. 59 and Hwy. 71.
No information on suspects was released.
If you have any information about any of these crimes, call the police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.