City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Walter Lee Washington III, 33, of 1318 Vallejo was arrested at 11 p.m. Monday, June 8 for possession of a controlled substance and driving while license invalid after being stopped in the 100 block of Avenue C. Police seized methamphetamine. A Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation (deadly conduct - discharging a firearm) was also served against Washington. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Ethan Jose Ortiz, 19, of 1610 S. Mechanic was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest with a vehicle after being stopped in the 1400 block of Prosperity. Scales, THC cartridges and marijuana were seized. Processed, Ortiz was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Dayton Ray Quinonez, 17, of 24 Serena was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police encountered him at the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson. Officers seized marijuana and methamphetamines. A warrant for family violence causing injury was served against him. Processed. Quinonez was transferred to county jail.
Drew Avrie Quinonez, 18, of 103 Oberg in Ganado was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police encountered him at the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson, in the same incident as Dayton Ray Quinonez. He too was sent to county jail.
Property
Destany Chavez, 33, address unknown, was served a 2019 warrant for theft at 3:45 p.m. Monday, June 8 while already at the county jail.
Janice Leigh Eden, 43, of 403 Ave. D was served two warrants for theft at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 while already at the county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Sam Houston on May 12 stealing a wallet and checkbook. The crime was not reported until Tuesday, June 9. Loss is less than $100.
A welding machine, air compressor and other tools were stolen from a building in the 24300 block of U.S. 59 North between Friday, June 5 and 8 a.m. Monday, June 8. Loss exceeds $8,000.
A cargo trailer was stolen from the 24300 block of U.S. 59 North between 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7 and 8 a.m. Monday, June 8. Loss exceeds $5,000.
A vehicle burglary was reported at Key Energy Services, Inc. in the 22200 block of U.S. 59 on Monday, June 8. Additional information was not available as of press time.
Burglars stole cash from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of South Washington between 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 and 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.
A trailer was reported stolen in the 900 block of Olivia around 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 10. Loss is estimated at $1,700.
Violence, weapons
An assault with injuries was reported in the 400 block of S. Mechanic, around 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6.
An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Brook Bend Lane between 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Monday, June 8.
Police are investigating a threat issued on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
County Jail Bookings
Property
Joveun Jaray Bullock Jr., 19, of 1415 W. Norris was booked at 2:11 p.m. Monday, June 8 on warrants for theft of a firearm ad burglary of vehicles.
Eugenia Marie Morris, 25, of 2605 Reed, Apt. No. 3422 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:26 p.m. Monday, June 8 for burglary of a habitation and criminal trespass.
Violence, weapons
Francisco Hernandez, 37, of 220 Mahan in Wharton was booked at 6:51 a.m. Thursday, June 11 on a warrant for indecency with a child - sexual contact.
Other
Elsie Shorter, 59, of 15538 FM 102 in Bonus was booked at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, June 10 on a warrant for hindering arrest or prosecution of a known felon.
