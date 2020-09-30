El Campo ISD trustees addressed political controversy facing the Ricebirds in recent weeks at their regular monthly meeting on Sept. 22.
ECISD came under fire after varsity football players were absent from the sidelines during the National Anthem at El Campo High Schools’ first two games of the year. Locals also criticized the district after rumors spread on social media that a USA homecoming dress up day was ditched in favor of a tropical-themed day.
At the meeting, Board President James Russell commended Superintendent Bob Callaghan and El Campo High School Principal Demetric Wells for how they navigated the situations.
“It doesn’t matter what side you’re coming from,” Russell said. “The criticism against these two guys has been misinformed.”
“Knee-jerk decisions based only on their personal belief may have appeased one particular faction of our community, but would have ultimately been the wrong decision for ECISD and the kids we serve,” he added.
Prior to the trustee meeting, district leaders publicly addressed the controversies, saying they were based on misinformation. A dress up day switch had been considered, Callaghan said in a statement, but the district ultimately held the USA theme day, while the Ricebirds being absent from the sidelines was due to a mix of scheduling issues and COVID-19 protocol confusion.
Another controversy remained the week of homecoming as locals debated the morality of Ricebird players kneeling during the National Anthem to protest for the Black Lives Matter movement.
El Campo ISD leaders made it clear that while players must comply with on-field dress code and behavior requirements, they do retain the First Amendment right to free speech, including kneeling during the National Anthem.
Five players opted to kneel during the National Anthem at the district’s homecoming game against Wharton High School on Sept. 18.
“I think there was a lot of negativity brought on (the players),” Board Secretary Greg Anderson said at the meeting. “As a board member, I had no problem with those young men executing their First Amendment rights.”
Russell was the only other board member who shared his personal beliefs on the matter, saying he feels everyone should stand for the National Anthem.
The district and the board looked into the students’ rights and the legal precedence for student protest before responding to the situation, Russell said.
“If there was failure (in the situation), I’d say that failure might be found in our ability as a community to build relationships with our students,” he added. “Relationships that are meaningful enough to shake viewpoints and relationships that facilitate conversations rather than rhetoric.”
The Ricebirds’ next game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 against Stafford High School at Ricebird Stadium.
Log In
