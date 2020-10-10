With four new positive COVID-19 cases Friday and two recoveries, Wharton County’s active virus count went to 59.
The county also reports 1,381 local recovered cases since the global pandemic hit Texas.
The Department of State Health Services reports 55 COVID-19 fatalities in the area although the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management places that number at 39.
Another round of free testing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Wharton Civic Center. No prior registration needed.
