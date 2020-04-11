With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Census may be the farthest thing from people’s minds, but gathering census counts remains crucial, officials say.
The pandemic “is a perfect example of how (the census) is critical,” U.S. Census Bureau Deputy Regional Director Dennis Johnson said. “Not just to everyday life, which it is, but also (for) a situation like this where we need to make sure we have the data and facts that we can base our decisions on.”
So far, Texas’ participation is behind other states, ranking 41st for household responses as of April 6, according to Tableaupublic.com. About 46 percent of U.S. households and about 41 percent of Texas households have responded.
For Wharton County and El Campo households, about 36 and 40 percent have responded, respectively, as of April 6. In the 2010 Census, about 64, 60 and 71 percent of Texas, Wharton County and El Campo households responded, respectively.
The final deadline for responses was pushed from July 31 to Aug. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, by federal law, the bureau is required to submit population totals to the president by Dec. 31.
“I don’t anticipate that date will change,” Johnson said.
The census determines how $675 billion in annual federal funding is allocated and will be used to determine the number of congressional seats for each state in 2021. Currently, Texas has 36 delegations.
Assistance through federal aid programs such as free and reduced lunch for students, Medicare and Medicaid is determined by census data. A majority of students attending El Campo ISD schools depend on the free and reduced lunch program. In 2017, one third of El Campoans relied on Medicaid or Medicare, according to datausa.io.
Individual census responses are confidential by federal law and cannot be shared with other government agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Once you have received your 2020 Census invitation in the mail, you can submit your response over the phone at 844-330-2020, online at 2020census.gov, or you can mail it to: U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 1201 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47132. Assistance is available in 13 different languages.
