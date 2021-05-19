Wharton County
Court Actions
Revocations
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
• Ruben Almaraz, 45, of 500 S. Caney, Trailer 7, in Wharton for assault family violence with a previous conviction. His conviction for the Aug. 15, 2016 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 659 days already served.
• Robert Gutierrez Sr., 36, of 1710 Briar Lane, No. 203, in Wharton for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on July 30, 2018, two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle on Sept. 10, 2019, and possession of a controlled substance on May 23, 2018. His convictions for the crimes were adjudicated and he was sentenced to concurrent prison terms tallying three years in prison with credit for 330 days already served.
• Lealex Fitzgerald Jones, 44, of 2614 Old Lane City Road in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His conviction for the May 14, 2018 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison with 197 days credited.
• Shawn Tyler McCain, 26, 808 Koym in East Bernard for burglary of a building. His conviction for the July 27, 2017 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced nine months in state jail with 300 days credited.
McCain’s probation for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, was revoked and he was sentenced to a concurrent 119 days already served for the July 22, 2020 crime.
• John Muniz, 56, of 6639 FM 442 in Boling for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 1, 2020. His conviction was adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 314 days already served.
• Walter Lee Washington III, 34, of 1318 Vallejo in El Campo for deadly conduct – discharging a firearm. His probation for the Feb. 10, 2018 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to eight years in prison with credit for 126 days already served.
His conviction for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance on Oct. 28, 2019 was adjudicated and he was sentenced to a concurrent 10 years in prison with credit for 29 days already served.
