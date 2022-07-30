Voting will begin for Best of ‘22

The Best of Wharton County election is coming in a week and a half with you the readers voting for your favorites in August.
In the meantime, nominations have ceased although readers may notice additional names appearing on the ballot.
“The public sent in 7,034 nominations before the period closed on Monday and our contractor is busy verifying each one before it appears on the ballot,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “Many are, of course, duplicates, but business names can vary quite a bit. For example, Joe’s Italian Restaurant at 1414 Palacios here in El Campo could be listed as ‘That Italian Joint on 1163,’ or multiple other variations and the actual name has be verified before it goes on the ballot. Nominated businesses out of the readership area, out of business or not appropriate for the category are disqualified.”
The assorted nominations take time to parse through and verify, work now under way.
The public is welcome in the meantime to review the full ballot and get ready to vote Aug. 8 to Aug. 26.
Businesses wanting to stand out on the ballot are encouraged to contact Leader-News representatives Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com or Rachel Rodriguez at production@leader-news.com for information or call 979-543-3363.
“Everything on the Best Of Wharton County contest is going to stay up online for almost a full year. We can offer businesses a chance to stand out for less than a dollar a day,” Crabtree said. “And, there’s the chance to win some big time bragging rights.”
The Best of Wharton County is an El Campo Leader-News contest run in partnership with the Wharton Journal-Spectator via a third party contractor to ensure voting integrity.
