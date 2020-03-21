City officials continue to monitor the state and global health emergency caused by COVID-19, working to provide essential services during the crisis.
For now, however, city offices will not be accessible to the public.
All city buildings were closed Thursday and the public will not be permitted to attend the upcoming city council session in person.
Discussions on COVID-19 response and renewing the disaster declaration will top the agenda at that session.
“The City of El Campo continues to monitor and react to COVID-19. In the last week, we’ve taken numerous actions to protect our workforce and citizens,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “We will continue to provide updates as they become available. On Monday night, the Council will meet to discuss next steps, as we look to extend our declaration of a public health emergency.”
Governor Greg Abbott issued an order March 16 allowing for the temporary suspension of open meetings laws in favor of telephonic or videoconference meetings accessible to the public.
“Even as the State of Texas takes precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, we also have a responsibility to maintain government transparency,” Abbott said in the issued statement.
“I urge state and local officials to do their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding meetings that bring people into large group settings.”
City staff is working to keep the agenda as short as possible, in hopes of returning to standard practices for the April sessions.
The city buildings closures “will not interrupt city services nor our ability to continue to meet the needs of all our customers,” City Secretary Lori Hollingsworth said.
Those wanting to pay utilities can use the full service window during business hours or drop non-cash payments in the drop box anytime. Credit card payments are being taken over the phone temporarily by calling 979-541-5000, Option 1 or online at https://account.municipalonlinepayments.com/Account/Login. To use the online option you must have your account number or last payment amount made.
