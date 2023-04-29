Six months after two El Campo Police officers reassigned as school resource officers, the department’s staff has only gotten worse.
The patrol shortage has more than doubled.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Six months after two El Campo Police officers reassigned as school resource officers, the department’s staff has only gotten worse.
The patrol shortage has more than doubled.
“We are currently short four officers and one telecommunications operator. This makes it hard on everybody ... We have two patrol shifts working at minimum staffing which means anytime someone is out (sick, vacation, training, etc.), we must pull from another shift or pay (over time),” said Police Administrator Terry Stanphill, who is serving as an interim department chief while the city hunts for a permanent replacement.
Training is a long process, taking up to a year to bring an officer in and have them ready for independent patrol. A police dispatcher needs six to 12 months to train and another year to get proficient, officials said, as well as police cadets taking up to a year to get them ready.
The ECPD is seeing the same pressures as other department with even fewer resources to handle it.
“Unfortunately, applications are few and far between ... We are competing against higher salaries, better benefits, recruitment bonuses, academy reimbursement, moving reimbursement and other numerous incentive packages. We recently brought back a $7,500 sign-on bonus to see if it helps. While this might help with recruitment, it causes morale issues for those currently employed that did not receive the benefit. I recently saw an advertisement for patrol officer, no experience, starting salary $73,099 up to $77,572 with three-years’ experience,” Stanphill said.
State-wide the trend is officers leaving areas for higher pay. Leading to cases like Austin, where the Austin Police Department patrols are being supplemented by Texas State Troopers as reported in the Texas Tribune.
Larger departments in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are throwing their support behind state legislation, HB 1076, that would allow legal permanent residents to apply as police officers amid the statewide shortage.
Slow attrition adds up when hiring and training is such a slow and expensive process for the department.
“We have had a couple retirements, lost a few to transfers to other city jobs, a couple to chief jobs elsewhere and a couple that just did not workout. This all adds up. We get a two-week notice and someone is gone while it can take a year or more to replace them,” Stanphill said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.