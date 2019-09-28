Plans for a Wharton levee will come before the Wharton County Commissioners Court next month and officials are hoping the affected public will attend the session.
“The Corps (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) will have their latest updated modeling figures. They had to recalculate and include at least three recent major flooding events that occurred since the Corps initial design was prepared some 10 to 15 years ago,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The session begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 in the Wharton County Courthouse Annex, 309 E. Milam in Wharton.
On hand that day will be Corps official Andrew Johnson who will make a presentation and answer questions.
The purpose is a “discussion of goals and impacts of the Wharton levee project,” Spenrath said.
“I feel like as things progress with the Corps of Engineers and the mapping becomes more accurate we will have a better understanding as to what is being proposed,” County Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn said. “The county is all about protecting our best interests, and that is our constituents in the rural areas as well as inside of the city (of Wharton).”
The USACE Lower Colorado River Phase I Report – City of Wharton Flood Prevention Project and Recommended report is located at the Wharton County Library and the office of the City of Wharton City Secretary for viewing or the report may be viewed online at: www.cityofwharton.com/information-a-notices/lcrb-feasibility-study.
