El Campo police are on the hunt for suspects in the shooting death of a Wharton man.
Dispatched to a report of shots fired Tuesday night, El Campo police found a vehicle at 704.5 Alvin with 20-year-old Shane Singleton of 314 N. Resident of Wharton inside.
“The vehicle was running with the headlights on. It had crashed into the bottom of the garage apartment,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Friday.
What brought Singleton there is still under investigation and whether anyone may have been with him is unknown.
El Campo EMS were summoned to the scene and worked to stabilize Singleton while a Flight helicopter was called. Flown to the trauma center at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, Singleton reportedly died the next day.
“There were several people at the location when the shooting occurred,” Urban said, adding they had fled by the time officers arrived. Police are now trying to determine who they were and if they were simply witnesses or had some role to play in events.
Less than an hour after the Alvin Street call, police and EMS were dispatched to the report of a shooting victim at 311 Oscar. That man, Urban said, had suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. He was taken to El Campo Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.
“We were able to determine it occurred at Alvin Street,” Urban said, but added how the unidentified man came to be shot hasn’t been determined.
Anyone having information regarding these cases is asked to contact Sgt. Ryan Schaer at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on the P3 Tip App.
Crime Stoppers pays a reward for tips that lead to an arrest. Callers do not have to give their names to qualify for cash rewards.
The Alvin Street homicide is not related to a blitz attack on McGrew Street Friday, Feb. 19.
“As we all know, there have been two recent incidents of gun violence in the city ... I want to reassure the public that the El Campo Police Department is working diligently to bring the suspect(s) to justice in the most recent case,” ECPD Chief Gary Williamson said Friday.
The local department is working with other law enforcers on suppressing the crime wave.
“You may see law enforcement officers from other agencies throughout the city for the immediate future,” he said. “This is part of a joint effort for crime suppression.”
The police chief urged residents to help in the crime fighting effort by accounting for their firearms. “We ask that everyone remove firearms from their vehicles when left unattended,” Williamson said. “Firearms are a prime target for car burglars.”
Anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to contact the police department at 979-543-5311 or if there is a crime in progress at 9-1-1.
