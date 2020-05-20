The 13-year educational journey will come to an end in less than a week for the El Campo High School class of 2020 as they prepare to move on to the next segment of their lives. The coronavirus pandemic interrupted the spring semester, but did not affect senior class rank.
ECHS honor graduates were announced April 27. Ending the school year with the top GPA of his class, Ryan Williamson will be the 2020 ECHS valedictorian. The second place spot belongs to Camryn Janksy, who will be salutatorian.
Williamson earned a 5.676 GPA and will be attending Texas A&M University in College Station. At TAMU, he will pursue a degree in business through the honors college. He then aims to go to law school and study agricultural law. His parents are Stacie and Gary Williamson.
“I’m surrounded by a lot of amazing teachers and my family who have always supported me and knew what I was capable of,” Williamson said. “Being an honor grad (is) both a reward and honor … but also it’s a result of the hard work and dedication I’ve put in.”
In high school, Williamson was class president for two years, and held offices in NHS, FFA (El Campo, Gulf Coast District and Area XI), 4-H (Club and County Council), WCYF Junior Fair Board, Interact, Student Council, Yearbook and ECHS band. Williamson participated in St. Philip Music Ministry, FCA and was a writer and copy editor in the ECHS journalism program. He qualified for state in UIL news writing and was a junior chamber ambassador and an AP scholar. He was named Best All-Around Junior Boy by the Lion’s Club and received third place in the state for Good Citizen from the Daughters of the American Revolution. He also earned Elks Student of the Month for three years and Academic Excellence Award for four years.
Scoring a 5.617 GPA at ECHS, Jansky will attend Southwestern University, a private college in Georgetown. Jansky wants to major in biology while at university and aims to become a physical therapist or physician’s assistant after graduating. Shelly and Timothy Jansky are her parents.
“That’s always been (my) dream,” Jansky said. “To graduate from high school and to go straight to a four year university. I always kept the finish line in mind. It was really motivating to have people around me who were doing the same.”
At ECHS, Jansky served in leadership positions for NHS, student council and varsity swimming. She was a member of Anchor Club, Interact, Powerset, FCA and FFA. She competed in UIL events for Academic All-District, All-State swim team, All-Region swim team, All-District swim team and qualified for UIL State Meet in swimming. She received the Academic Excellence Award for four years, TISCA Academic All-State for two years, District Female Swim MVP for three and Team Female MVP for four.
The third place spot belongs to Olivia Ermis who finished her senior year with a 5.598 GPA. She plans to go to Baylor University in Waco for business. After college, she wants to pursue a career in business. Her parents are Jonna and Karl Ermis.
At ECHS, Ermis participated in varsity tennis, Anchor Club, NHS, Powerset, USTA and Manna Meals. She spent time volunteering in nursing homes, as an instructor at tennis camp and for Companion Animal Rescue Team. She received the Academic Excellence Award and earned the titles of Girls Tennis MVP and Varsity Cup Athlete of the Year. She was also a regional qualifier for tennis for two years.
Philip Hundl earned the fourth spot with a 5.545 GPA, and he plans to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. for computer engineering. He plans to pursue a career in the air force designing aircrafts. His parents are Ann and Philip Hundl.
The number five spot belongs to Brianna Dorotik who earned a 5.523 GPA and will attend TAMU in the fall. She is pursuing a degree in public health and a career in occupational therapy. Her parents are Brian and Denise Dorotik.
Marc Martinez ended with a 5.500 GPA, grabbing the number six spot. He’ll be attending TAMU for aerospace engineering. He wants to design aircrafts for an aerospace engineering company and aims to eventually become an astronaut for NASA. Raul and Norma Martinez are his parents.
Number seven is Skylar Bartosh who finished with a 5.422 GPA, and she’ll be attending the University of Texas in Austin for biology. After graduating college, she would like to attend graduate school and pursue a career in the medical field. Her parents are Dawn and Shawn Bartosh.
Meredith Rek ranked number eight in her class with a 5.409 GPA. She will attend TAMU for aerospace engineering and wants to pursue a career designing aircrafts for an aerospace engineering company or for the U.S. Air Force. Her parents are William and Denise Rek.
Earning the number nine spot, Cassidy Crowell holds a 5.327 GPA, and plans to attend UT with a major in biology. Her goal is to attend medical school and one day become a doctor. Robin and Dale Crowell are her parents.
Griffen Croix finished number 10, earning a 5.362 GPA. He will be attending UT for economics, and hopes to land a career in private equity or another business field. His parents are JJ and Christy Croix.
With a 5.306 GPA, Madeline Rod will graduate number 11 in her class. She plans to attend TAMU for allied health and pre-nursing. Her parents are Dobie and Stanley Rod.
Number 12 is Haley Burrow who earned a 5.268 GPA and wants to attend Baylor University in Waco for biochemistry. Tanya and Chris Burrow are her parents.
Anastasia Hobbins placed 13 in her class with a 5.242 GPA. She wants to attend Wharton County Junior College and has not yet decided what major she will pursue. Tiffany Holub and David Hobbins are her parents.
Chloe Bush ended high school number 14 with a final GPA of 5.248. With a major in biochemistry, she plans to attend TAMU. Emily and Heath Bush are her parents.
The number 15 spot belongs to Viviana Bolfing who earned a 5.229 GPA. She aims to attend WCJC for business administration and eventually transfer to UT. Her parents are Gloria and Steve Bolfing.
Finishing number 16 is Conner Williams who has a GPA of 5.147. He wants to attend TAMU for sports management and business. Jason and Laura Bolfing are his parents.
Jose Brito is number 17, ending high school with a 5.186 GPA. He’ll go to UT in the fall for finance and computer science. His parents are Magdalena and Jose Brito.
In the number 18 spot is Kade Ewing, finishing with a 5.123 GPA. Before eventually transferring to TAMU, Ewing wants to attend WCJC for animal science. His parents are Susan and Jason Ewing.
Megan Rek finished number 19 and will graduate with a 5.202 GPA. She plans to attend Blinn College for kinesiology and wellness. Her parents are Denise and William Rek.
Number 20 is Clay Jung who earned a 5.033 GPA and wants to attend TAMU for engineering. Ryan and Dana Jung are his parents.
Maddison Dewey earned the number 21 spot with a 5.069 GPA. She’ll be attending TAMU for biology in the fall. Heidi and Lance Dewey are her parents.
Finishing in the 22 spot is Bryn Rod who has a 5.068 GPA. She wants to attend TAMU for allied health, and her parents are Amy and Scott Rod.
The number 23 spot went to Kaitlyn Nicks who finished with a GPA of 5.019. She wants to attend WCJC for nursing before transferring to Texas State University in San Marcos. Brad and Criselda Nicks are her parents.
With a final 4.955 GPA, Omar Aguilar earned spot 24. He wants to attend the University of Houston for computer engineering, and his parents are Adriana Guerrero and Alberto Aguilar.
Jennifer Casarez earned the 25 spot with her final GPA of 4.949. She will attend WCJC in the fall for radiology, and her parents are Antonio and Maria Casarez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.