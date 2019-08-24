The Louise ISD school board members will listen to public comments on the proposed 2019-2020 general operating budget and total tax rate before holding a regular meeting to approve both on Monday.
The district is proposing to decrease the total tax rate by 11 cents (the state average is 8 cents) to a total of $1.06835 per $100,000 valuation. That rate, mandated by House Bill 3 (HB3), is the compressed rate on the maintenance and operations side down from $1.17. LISD does not levy an interest and sinking rate for any debt at this time.
“Values were increased yet we’re lowering the tax rate to maintain the same effort. The state is kicking in more for us. Our small school penalty has been dropped, so now we are getting paid in the same way other districts get paid,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
“Anybody that was considered a small school, which is less than a certain number of students, were paid on a different factor,” Oliver said. “It was to a tune of $700,000. On a small school budget that amount is huge.”
Under HB3, the district was given extra revenue of $900,000 from which nearly $198,000 went toward mandated teacher, nurse, librarian and counselor raises. Another $65,000 went toward raises for other district staff, also encouraged by HB3.
“The scary part is we don’t know how long that money for teacher raises will be there. After two years, they could no longer fund it,” Oliver said.
These raises are included in the proposed budget.
“We feel pretty confident with the numbers right now,” Oliver said earlier this month. “It amounts to an 8 to 11 percent raise (for teachers according to experience).”
Administration raises were not included in HB3. Oliver said administration raises will likely be between 2.8 up to a 10 percent raise.
“Some administrators were paid at the low end, and we did a raise on the midpoint,” he said.
The proposed budget is $5.9 million.
“It’s a bus year, and our district car is older. We’re thinking we need one bus quoted at $95,000. We might be looking at another transit van,” Oliver said.
Extra revenue from the state will not cover any of the proposed, failed bond projects, but it will help the district maintain its existing facilities, he added.
“We are trying to clean up what we have. This extra revenue gives us a little bit of freedom to take care of things that need to be taken care of. It’s a great feeling,” he said.
In his superintendent’s report, Oliver will update the board on the Mid Coast Well Care-Louise clinic that’s located on campus and opens Monday on the first day of school. Oliver will also give the board an update on the football press box that is expected to be completed by the first football game.
In other business, the board will:
• Consider and take possible action to approve ongoing facility projects.
• Consider and possible action to approve 4H Extension faculty.
LISD trustees will meet at 6:45 p.m. for a public hearing followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 with both held in the district board room, 408 Second in Louise. Meetings are open to the public with time designated for citizen comments.
