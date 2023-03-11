After almost two years, Louise residents stuck behind a bridge closure will finally reconnect to their community at large.
The Texas Department of Transportation closed the south bridge on FM 647 over the East Mustang Creek in July 2021. The closure forced area residents to drive miles around the detour on dirt roads and farms to pay extra transport costs on their products.
In just a few days time, however, that’s set to be over.
“We’re planning to open the bridge to traffic by the end of the day (Friday). It should be opened for the weekend,” TxDOT Public Information Officer Lucea’n Kuykendall said.
Thursday, TxDOT officials were removing temporary markers and just the road lines and reflectors needed to be reinstalled as the old ones had been covered with asphalt.
Before the road had reopened, Louise families opposite the river were worried about delays on ambulance response. The Sulak family who lives in the area, for example, was concerned as Stanley Sulak has suffered a heart attack previously and Judy Sulak, his wife, was unsure how EMS would find their home should they ever need to call again as she told the Leader-News in September.
“More direct routes will definitely speed up our route time to get to our citizens and provide care. We don’t have to take alternate routes. I can say an open road is a good road,” EMS Director Garret Bubela said. “Our average response time is around seven and a half minutes.”
Mustang Creek’s crossing was initially closed by TxDOT to bring it into closer compliance with safety standards.
“The existing bridge was identified as having both safety and hydraulic capacity concerns ... was narrow (less than 20’ wide), had non-standard railing and did not have approach railing. Additionally, (it) was subject to frequent over-topping during significant rainfall events,” Kuykendall said.
The new structure can fit two vehicles comfortably and has approach railing that extends well past the creek banks.
