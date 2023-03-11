Last Steps

TxDOT Maintenance Technicians Zedrick McClintock and Jonathan Waddy remove the last temporary reflectors from the FM 647 bridge, Thursday.

After almost two years, Louise residents stuck behind a bridge closure will finally reconnect to their community at large.

The Texas Department of Transportation closed the south bridge on FM 647 over the East Mustang Creek in July 2021. The closure forced area residents to drive miles around the detour on dirt roads and farms to pay extra transport costs on their products.

