Wharton County deputies escorted an accused child molester to the jail Thursday, more than one year after he fled to Mexico.
Since his last alleged crime in El Campo, 37-year-old Camilo Rodriguez went from resident to one of Texas’ Most Wanted Sex Offenders to under arrest by Mexican authorities.
Held as of press time in lieu of
$75,000 in bonds, Rodriguez faces three counts of sexual assault of a child as well as two counts each of criminal mischief and failing to register as a sex offender and single counts of home burglary and family violence with a previous conviction.
Deputies made a 2,500-mile circle this week driving from Wharton to San Diego, Calif. to pick up Rodriguez and transport him to the local lockup.
“No issues (with the trip) other than hitting sleet and freezing rain in West Texas today,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
Rodriguez, a U.S. citizen, had been on the run since July 2019.
He was captured in Mexico on Jan. 30 and transported to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department by U.S. Marshals. No information was available on the circumstances of his arrest.
Convicted in 2010 in Wharton County of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl, Rodriguez was sentenced to five years in prison.
In March 2018, however, he allegedly broke into a home with the intent to harm a woman. The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a single count indictment against him during June 2018 deliberations.
Rodriguez was indicted again in May 2019, that time for sexual assault of a child on Nov. 1, 2014, failure to register as a sex offender and assault family violence with prior conviction for allegedly using his fist to strike a woman and otherwise harming her on Nov. 6, 2018. The indictment notes he has a history of family violence.
In Harris County, Rodriguez has a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery on March 16, 2006.
