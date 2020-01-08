One El Campo woman stands accused of an Avenue D near stabbing Friday and El Campo police are on the hunt for whoever is responsible for three other acts of violence this last weekend.
Anyone who may have seen anything should contact the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Police believe Deedra Ashling Deggs, 38, of 510 Mayfield is responsible for threatening to stab a man in the 500 block of Mayfield during a disturbance.
She was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Sunday Jan. 5 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Deggs faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of the crime.
Three other cases involving gun violence remain unsolved.
Six shots were fired around 10:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 in the 400 block of Avenue D.
“It was an apparent drive by shooting,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said. “The only thing hit was a tire on a vehicle in the driveway.”
So far, however, they haven’t been able to track down who’s responsible.
A second apparent drive by was reported in the 1300 block of Short around 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
“It was not discovered or reported until the following day,” Urban said, adding a bullet hole was discovered in a vehicle and in a home.
It’s unknown, he said, if either case is related to a shooting last week on McGrew Street.
Another case involving a handgun took place in the 600 block of Bruns around 11 p.m. on New Years Day when police received a report of family violence.
“An ex-boyfriend threatened a girl with a gun,” Urban said.
The West Wharton County Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to a felony arrest.
Those who may have seen the incident or suspicious activity in the area that night should contact authorities.
