El Campo’s Planning & Zoning Commission killed plans for a luxury apartment complex on the West Loop Wednesday night, but an appeal to city council will provide one more chance for developers to go through with the project.
Developing company TriArc 5 presented plans for a 400-unit complex, which includes a mix of townhomes and one- to three-bedroom apartments for rent in the range of $900 to $1,200 monthly. Once finished, the property would span 26.15 acres in city zoning areas C-1 (Commercial), C-2 (Light Commercial) and R-1 (Residential).
After fielding questions to TriArc Developer Joseph Bramante and listening to complaints from the public, commissioners unanimously voted against recommending the project to the city. Commissioner John VonDerAu was absent.
The main issues with the project for P&Z Board President Jeff Fuechec were the size of the complex, the location and the rent rates, he told the Leader-News Friday.
“I’m very grateful and honored for someone from outside to come to El Campo and consider a project of this size,” Fuechec said. “That’s an honor. It really is. One day, maybe El Campo will have a need for something that big to be successful. I just don’t think it’s right now. Once something’s zone has changed, it’s hard to come back and rezone things back to its original use.”
Bramante opted after the P&Z meeting to file an appeal with the city, and council will hold a special meeting on Dec. 21 to review it. A super majority vote, or at least 6 out of 7 council members in favor, is needed from the city council to pass TriArc’s appeal, Planning Director Jai McBride told the Leader-News Thursday.
According to city law, if one council member is absent from the special meeting, all members would have to vote in favor of continuing the project for it to pass. If two or more city council members are absent from the meeting, TriArc’s application has to be denied, McBride said.
“The City Council has a simple choice,” Bramante said. They can “begin to address the urgent need for housing with an attractive, quality and highly tailored development or turn away a local team and local investors who have spent three years and more than $500,000 to build the best apartments possible with the least impact on adjacent neighborhoods.”
The apartment complex would include features unique to the El Campo complex, Bramante told commissioners Wednesday night, including two crawfish boiling stations, cornhole game spots and gun safes in about 20 percent of the apartments. A poolside cabana that can be rented out by local restaurants to serve residents would also be constructed, Bramante said.
The property would also include a walking trail, swimming pool, dog parks and more for residents to use.
Local homeowners, landlords and property developers attended the meeting, with 10 choosing to voice their opinions on why the project should not be approved. Complaints were expressed concerning the proposed location, potential strain on city municipal resources, rent rates, lowering nearby homeowners’ property values and more.
Most members of the public remained civil when giving comment, but at one point in the meeting, multiple audience members interrupted Bramante, telling him to “shut up.”
Public Works Director Kevin Thompson debunked concerns about straining city water and plumbing resources and that flooding risk in the area would be increased by the project. That area can handle four plus inches of rain, Thompson said, and the city utilities will be able to handle the planned apartment complex.
Fuechec said the public comment portion of the meeting went as he expected.
“Most people’s biggest investment is their personal one to four (people) family residence,” Fuechec said. “That’s the biggest asset they have and that’s their biggest investment, normally. You have to remember, people are passionate when it comes to that.”
No one from the public audience spoke specifically in favor of the project Wednesday night, but several speakers expressed they saw pros and cons to approving the project.
Bramante wrote down public concerns and questions from the meeting and welcomes further constructive suggestions, he said.
“We saw the passion that everyone feels for El Campo and its future,” Bramante said. “I apologize if, in the heat of the discussion, we said anything that caused offense. Everyone agrees that El Campo needs new housing to thrive. No location will please everyone, so we picked a location that the City designated for apartments in its comprehensive plan.”
City council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21 at the Duson Room in the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will be limited to 100 people and face masks are required. Those wanting to submit a public comment can send them to council@cityofelcampo.com until 2 p.m. on Dec. 21.
