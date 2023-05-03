Eight women serve as El Campo’s true first responders, responsible for answering all 9-1-1 calls and making sure help gets to people in need.
Their work area is hidden from the public behind mirrored, bulletproof glass at the El Campo police headquarters on the West Loop. Their faces are rarely seen. Instead, these police dispatchers are the disembodied voices assuring the injured or the frightened that everything is going to be alright.
It’s a tough job to keep filled, ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican told the Leader-News “because of the high stress and the shift work. It is a demanding job ... requir(ing) someone who is very capable of dividing their attention in all different directions for long periods of time.”
The job also requires coping with the emotional toll when the 9-1-1 line rings. People making those calls are frightened, angry, in pain or possibly all three at the same time. ‘9-1-1, what’s your emergency’ could be followed by shrieks, tears, or people so panicked that all they know is they need help. They may no longer be certain where they are and struggle to say what is wrong.
The dispatcher serves as an in-the-office traffic cop routing everything from a public works truck to downed tree and a police officer to a reckless driver to paramedics to a person thinking they’re having a heart attack and firefighters to a grassy field ablaze nine miles out of town.
“A normal day is when everything goes just as it should. We have enough officers on shift to cover the calls that come in, there are no major crashes or fires, and a minimal number of EMS calls. We are able to get all of the correct information for every call and we dispatch the needed resources to handle each emergency,” Mican said.
Now the assistant chief of police, Mican started her career as a dispatcher with the El Campo Department answering the same sorts of calls these women do daily before opting to enroll in the police academy.
The dispatcher also serves as the in-office defender for each unit sent out to a scene. Police officers, for example, remain in communication, must check in to verify their safety at designated points. If they fail to check in, backup is dispatched. No one wants to simply hope all is well.
“A rough day is anytime we do not have the needed resources to cover all emergencies. Or we are unable to get the correct information or services to respond quickly and effectively. Multiple major crashes on the highway consume a lot of resources from police, fire and EMS so it takes a toll on the (dispatchers) trying to get help where it is,” Mican said.
The job requires an understanding of multiple diverse fields – police, fire, public works and EMS – and organizational skills that a single mom of six working three jobs and managing to keep the neatest house in town would be proud of.
“I think most people get the impression that a Telecommunications operator is just someone who answers the phone. In reality the telecommunications operators are usually the first line of contact during any event,” Mican said.
“They manage and organize resources for police, fire, EMS, public works, etc. They are communicating not (only) with the public but all of the emergency services personnel that are needed in any given incident. They have to keep track of what each entity is doing and what they are requesting,” she added.
They do record keeping tasks as well, although those are slowly being phased out in the ECPD.
Training takes six months to two years.
“When you find the right person for this career it is very rewarding for both the person that is hired and the department because they will usually stay for an entire career,” Mican said.
ECPD dispatchers are: Amanda Harris – nine years, seven months on the job; Stephanie Padilla - six years; Crystal Mican - five years; Kaylee Martinez - four years, nine months; Sasha Molina - one year, four months; Lisa Cox - one year, two months; Raven Contreras - one year; and Jacquelyn Mijares - three months.
