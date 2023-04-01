Terry Stanphill

Planning to be “part time and short time,” former El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill returned to the station this week as a civilian interim administrator with applications now coming in for the top law enforcement post.

Stanphill served 10 years as the city’s police chief, retiring in late 2020 after 38 years of service to El Campo rising through the ranks from patrolman to the top post.

