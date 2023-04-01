Planning to be “part time and short time,” former El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill returned to the station this week as a civilian interim administrator with applications now coming in for the top law enforcement post.
Stanphill served 10 years as the city’s police chief, retiring in late 2020 after 38 years of service to El Campo rising through the ranks from patrolman to the top post.
“I was asked. I made it clear that I would be part time and short time, but I was willing to help if needed,” Stanphill said
He added he’s been given full authority over the department, but hasn’t been told yet whether he will be participating in picking the next chief.
The job opening went live on the Texas Municipal League website Tuesday requiring 10 years policing experience and five years management along with a bachelor’s degree in an appropriate field. A lengthy list of expectations is required, with the caveat: “Essential functions require presence in the workplace on a regular basis. In order to accomplish this, regular attendance MUST be maintained.”
“I’m working closely with Assistant Chief (Jennifer) Mican. Everything is running really smooth,” Stanphill said. “Assistant Chief Mican is going to be a big part of what happens.”
The job posting is expected to draw interest within the department and from outside the community. Since ECPD formed in 1946, however, all its chiefs have been promoted from within the department.
Ultimately, it will City Manager Courtney Sladek’s duty to make a recommendation to city council. Council will make the ultimate decision on any hiring.
“There’s definitely going to be interest from outside, but it’s going to be hard to find someone better than Assistant Chief Mican,” Stanphill said, adding all applications would be reviewed.
El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson resigned last week after accepting the top post at Lockhart PD.
Williamson’s last official work day is Friday, April 7, but Thursday was his last at the El Campo police station. A small reception was held that day to wish him well.
