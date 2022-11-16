El Campo and Louise ISD’s both received top marks in their Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas audits from the Texas Education Agency, Louise jumped 10 points to a perfect 100 and El Campo slipped a little to 98 from 100.
Both districts received the highest “A” rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Districts’ letter scores are based on scores in several categories, with the highest score a district can get being 100 and at least 70 points are needed to pass. The 2021-2022 ratings for ECISD and LISD consisted of 10 questions with 10 possible points to be earned, plus five yes or no questions.
The one category that El Campo didn’t earn a perfect score in was in reference to the ratio of assets to liabilities being able to cover any short term debt, the district was docked to an eight out of 10.
“Our current assets increased by $2,521,257 in 2020-2021 while our liabilities increased by $1,188,542 our increase in assets outpaced our liability. Comparing the ratio of assets to liabilities for those two years, the mathematical breakdown decreased from 3.1267 to 2.9115, This is not an alarming change in the ratio,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
This is the same category that ECISD was docked in for the 2019-20 school year.
Louise ISD pulled it’s score up by ten points by ensuring it’s budget variance was within 10 percent, a category that the district was unable to achieve last year.
The district kept their expenses to within 10 percent of their budget, ensuring the district wasn’t spending beyond what they had budgeted for and had spent close to the tax revenue collected.
Officials from the district have budgeted $5.7 million for this year’s expenses but were judged on last year’s $5.5 million budget.
Louise ISD could not be reached for comment as of press time.
A score of 90 to 100 points is needed to earn a superior rating, 80 to 89 points earns a B or ‘Above Standard,’ 70 to 79 points ranks as C or ‘Meets Standard,’ while below a 70 is considered an F or ‘substandard achievement.’
