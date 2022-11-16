Asset Maintenance

Purchasing and maintaining district assets, like buses, help keep a district’s financial rating high as their assets continue to outweigh any liabilities the district holds.

El Campo and Louise ISD’s both received top marks in their Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas audits from the Texas Education Agency, Louise jumped 10 points to a perfect 100 and El Campo slipped a little to 98 from 100.

Both districts received the highest “A” rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Districts’ letter scores are based on scores in several categories, with the highest score a district can get being 100 and at least 70 points are needed to pass. The 2021-2022 ratings for ECISD and LISD consisted of 10 questions with 10 possible points to be earned, plus five yes or no questions.

