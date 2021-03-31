The Louise ISD school board approved the purchase of two school buses, but opted to seek student input before contracting a new school lunch vendor at its meeting last week.
District leaders are considering a switch of cafeteria meal vendors, and a food sampling was held on Tuesday, March 23 with products from Revolution Foods, a nationwide chain that sells meals to schools, assisted living facilities and more.
After hearing Revolution Foods’ presentation and trying their food, Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver plans to do some additional research before a decision is made, he told the newspaper. No action was taken on this meeting item.
“We’re going to try to get more information and set up a tasting for the kids so they can say whether they like the food or not,” Oliver said.
The district currently buys frozen meals for school lunches from multiple vendors, one of which is San Antonio food service company Labatt.
Trustees voted to allow the district to pursue lease purchase agreements for two school buses, with Secretary Pro Tem Marco Munoz absent. The buses are to be leased within the next four years.
The estimated cost for one 11-row school bus is about $95,900.
“We’re trying to get terms on that to determine whether we’re going to do a three- or four-year lease,” Oliver said.
The district typically purchases school buses in alternating years, with the 2021-2022 school year being the planned year for a bus purchase. The process of ordering a school bus can take around six to nine months before the bus is delivered, so the district broached the bus discussion this month to expedite the process.
Other meeting highlights:
• District leaders published a Request For Qualifications, after receiving board approval last week, for construction management services in relation to facilities upgrades and the district’s planned bond election. The submissions deadline is 2 p.m. on April 16.
