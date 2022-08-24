The burn ban lifted Saturday, but the wildfire danger hasn’t abated around El Campo, Danevang and Louise.
So why was the ban lifted? A week of downpours on the east side of the county was enough to skew the Keetch-Byram Drought Index used to determine when a burn ban will be ordered from the mid-700s to 439. At 500, an area is considered to be in extreme danger of wildfire.
The rains that pounded East Wharton County soils were more like sprinkles on the western side of the county.
“It’s unbelievable how the county KBDI is split. The west side is at 725 and the east side is at 54,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Russell McDougall.
Dead brush and lawns throughout the area offer dangerous tinder for stray sparks with fire officials urging the public to exercise extreme caution.
“The grass fire danger is still great ... The grass will take some time to green up, everyone needs to be extra careful when they burn their trash,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy George Jr. said Tuesday.
People wanting to burn should contact the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 979-543-1373 to report the location and ensure wind conditions allow for burns that day.
“No plastics, tires or anything that will burn black smoke (is allowed),” George said, adding rubbish or brush fires can never be left unattended and are only allowed during daylight hours.
The fire department recommends clearing the area around any fire pit or burn pile and wetting it down to protect from stray sparks. Always have a water supply handy should the fire grow larger than expected.
“Any outdoor burning is dangerous, everyone needs to be very cautious when burning,” George said.
It is never legal to burn trash or brush inside the El Campo city limits.
The National Weather Service calls for a better than 50 percent chance of rain most days this week.
And, as the hoped for rain comes, so does the lingering concerns of the season.
“Watching the Atlantic again with another tropical wave,” McDougall said.
Hurricane season is hitting its peak for the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing with it the chance to completely eliminate drought conditions with one weather system coupled with the reality that the same storm could produce millions, if not billions, in damages.
Residents are advised to keep their gas tanks at least half full throughout the remainder of the season which runs through November. If a hurricane should form or enter the Gulf, the advice is to be prepared to evacuate and keep the gas tank as full as possible.
Residents should have at least three days supplies of food and water.
