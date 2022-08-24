Fire Break

A grass fire behind the residential Lakeview neighborhood was quenched as fire marshals and a local farmer got the blaze under control. As the Wharton County drought begins to lift, there are still dangers to burning. Contact ECVFD with any questions about fire regulations and safety.

The burn ban lifted Saturday, but the wildfire danger hasn’t abated around El Campo, Danevang and Louise.

So why was the ban lifted? A week of downpours on the east side of the county was enough to skew the Keetch-Byram Drought Index used to determine when a burn ban will be ordered from the mid-700s to 439. At 500, an area is considered to be in extreme danger of wildfire.

