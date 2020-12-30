State legislators continue seeking new ways to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic even as vaccine doses begin to hit the shelves in doctor’s offices, and even some select drug stores, around the state.
The virus continues to create disaster conditions, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, with the continued mask order being just one of the mitigation efforts in place.
Nursing homes received additional guidance Sunday from Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt on treating its COVID patients with monoclonal antibodies, a practice that helps reduce hospital admissions.
The state organization continues to monitor all COVID cases dispersing information to city and county health organizations, or in Wharton County’s case, the Office of Emergency Management.
Through its tracking efforts, hot spots for the virus can be identified along with the availability of treatment locations as well as statistics on COVID-related fatalities even if a Wharton County resident, for example, dies from the virus in Dallas or San Antonio.
This is the data Wharton County OEM Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko reviews to issue updates and warnings to local residents. Concerns are growing, she reported Tuesday.
“Our region hospitalization rate of percent of COVID-19 patients to total available staffed beds is now 15.17 percent. The Governor’s mandate of closing bars and rolling back restaurants to 50 percent does not come into play until that hospitalization rate is 15 percent for seven consecutive days. We are watching this rate closely and will continue to do so,” Cenko said Tuesday.
Between Thursday and Monday, Wharton County had 141 positive test cases and 141 recoveries.
There are currently 162 active cases in the county: 65 in Wharton, 43 in El Campo, 20 East Bernard, 15 Hungerford, nine in Boling, seven in Louise, two in Lane City and one in Egypt.
Other efforts focus on the ultimate goal of recovery from the economic and even emotional toll the virus has wrought.
Prior to the upcoming Jan. 12 start of the 87th Texas Legislature session, Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services, conducted the state’s first public hearings on COVID-19 on Dec. 18.
“Cases of COVID-19 are rising and our state is still operating under a disaster declaration by the Governor. It’s as if we are holding a hearing about the damage of a hurricane, only the hurricane winds are still blowing at maximum capacity,” Kolkhorst said. “Just like any other disaster, the legislature should provide clear, consistent information, and provide reliable solutions. We are gathering all available facts and information to make good decisions.”
The committee reviewed procedures for how the state collects, current model, and reports data on COVID-19 tests, cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities.
Senators heard from Hellerstedt and Dr. James McCarthy, Physician in Chief at Memorial Hermann Health System on treatments before turning to impacts.
“We are at a special moment in time where Texans have seen loved ones lost to the virus, while many others have seen loved ones isolated in nursing homes and they’ve seen addiction and abuse that increase from economic hardships,” Kolkhorst said.
The fall out from the disease could be long-term.
An analysis by the U.S. Office of National Drug Policy, for example, indicates there has been a 11.4 percent year-over-year increase in drug overdose deaths in the first four months of 2020, the latest data available.
Although staying home is recommended, that doesn’t include avoiding medical care, a trend being see state wide.
Cancer screenings have dropped in 2020, Dr. Debra Patt, executive VP of Texas Oncology, told the Kolkhorst and other senators.
The National Cancer Institute expects that the natural consequence of 30-70 percent of cancers growing undiagnosed and untreated will translate into increased cancer morbidity and mortality for years to come.
The oncoming flu season draws concerns as well with people afraid of being diagnosed with COVID opt not to seek treatment.
“The impact and response to COVID-19 has been the most disruptive public health event in our lifetime,” Kolkhorst said. “That means we must, as a state, separate the panic from the pandemic and not legislate from a point of fear or misunderstanding. Working together, we’ll continue to find a balanced approach that keeps our community safe and gets Texans back to work and on with their lives.”
But that means coping with the deaths as well.
Of Texas’ 26,000-plus deaths, 71 percent have been seniors, nationally almost half.
