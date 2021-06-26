Multiple gunshots to the head leave no doubt the unidentified teenage girl found dead nine days ago off CR 225 was murdered, medical examiners told Wharton County sheriff investigators.
Why she was killed, Wharton County Sheriff’s Department Capt. BJ Novak said Friday, remains as much a mystery as her name.
The petite 14- to 17-year-old girl hadn’t been buried, instead her body had been left laying in a secluded pasture about two miles south of the CR 216 intersection with CR 225 near Hungerford.
“She’d been dead months, three to six months, judging by the level of decomposition,” Novak told the Leader-News.
The deadly damage of the bullets appear to be the only injuries on the girl.
The killer left three gold rings on the girl’s hand.
The girl was clothed in a t-shirt with the Disney character Stitch from “Lilo and Stitch” with the word “OHANA” in blue, a pair of shorts with images of coffee mugs and donuts and a lightweight Love Tree brand jacket. No shoes were recovered.
“There were other items. No ID, no clutch wallet, nothing else,” Novak said, adding authorities hope DNA will help.
Authorities know the girl had dark brown
or black hair of at least shoulder length, but due to the level of decomposition, Novak said, her ethnicity remains unknown.
“I can’t tell you (the sizes in her clothing) due to the poor condition of the tag(s),” Novak said.
There are no runaways in Wharton County who have not been accounted for and no nearby missing person cases filed in during the time period which would fit the girl’s description.
A person clearing brush on private property Friday, June 18, found the body 15 to 20 yards away from a ditch. The girl was transported to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The autopsy took place Saturday, June 19, but authorities are still waiting for results from an assortment of standard tests.
DNA will take time, if a viable sample can be recovered, as will an attempt to match any dental work. Novak did not know whether a forensic artist will attempt to make a sketch of what the girl may have looked like while alive.
Anyone who knows the murdered girl’s identity or with information about the crime should contact Sgt. Rodriguez with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 979-532-1550.
Those with information can also leave it anonymously with the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on the P3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.