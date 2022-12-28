Live Christmas trees you’re ready to discard can be sat curbside in El Campo, but don’t expect to add a few extra bags of packaging.
The dump won’t be open Saturday, Dec. 31 either for those wanting to get a jump on that “clean up the house or garage” resolution.”
Texas Disposal Systems, the city’s trash provider, issued the following statement: “We will pick up Christmas trees (through) Jan. 31. They need to be cut if they’re over five feet. But don’t need to be tied and bundled. We do not pick up extra waste outside the cart.”
People with more than a polycart full of packaging, torn paper, bows and the like will have to call for a heavy trash pickup, wait until the dump is open or slowly feed the extras into the standard bin.
Heavy trash pickups are limited to 21 bags per month or roughly a pickup truck load of brush once per month. It must be requested by calling 844-873-7734. Call Monday for a chance to have the load picked up in the same week as the call.
For additional information, contact El Campo City Hall 541-5000 during regular hours.
The dump also known as the Citizens Collection Station, 1698 CR 303, is typically open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
People must be able to show proof of residency like a water bill and driver’s license with an in town address.
Prefer to parcel out over your twice-a-week collections? Think wet trash first, dry items second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.