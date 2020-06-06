Out of Louise High School’s 38 graduating seniors in the class of 2020, 19 of them earned scholarships from various organizations to help fund their after-high-school career or education paths.
LHS scholarship recipients for this year are:
Haylee Blumrick: Young Family Foundation Academic Scholarship, $16,000, G.R. Hawes Foundation Scholarship, $1,000, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, $250, R.V.O.S. Lodge No. 22 Taiton Scholarship, $500, Trull Foundation Scholarship - $2,000, Louise Academic-Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, $500 and Louise FFA Alumni Scholarship, $750.
Cameron Cortez: Jones Scholarship, $350, Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship, $500, Louise Academic-Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, $500, Louise FFA Alumni Scholarship, $750, Louise Band Booster Scholarship, $750, Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $400 and The James Henderson Family Scholarship, $250.
Madison DeLosSantos: G.R Hawes Foundation Scholarship, $1,000, Trull Foundation Scholarship, $1,000 and Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $400.
Michael Gusman Jr: Wharton County Tejano Scholarship, $200.
Alexis Gutierrez: El Campo Memorial Hospital Scholarship, $500 and Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $400.
Sheyenne Hendrix: Young Family Foundation Vocational Scholarship, $6,000, Hochheim Prairie Ins Branch #166 Scholarship, $200, Louise Academic-Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, $500, Louise FFA Alumni Scholarship, $750, Louise Band Booster Scholarship, $500, John Carleston FFA Memorial Scholarship, $200 and the James Henderson Family Scholarship, $250.
Salvador Hernandez: Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $400.
Riley Jones: WCJC High Honor Scholarship, $2,400.
Isabel Lilie: Trull Foundation Scholarship, $2,000, Molveda Rhine Scholarship, $1,000, Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, $250, Louise Academic-Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, $500, Hermann Sons Life in El Campo Scholarship, $1,500, El Campo Art Association Scholarship, $300, Louise FFA Alumni Scholarship, $750, Wharton County Tejano Scholarship, $200, Louise Band Booster Scholarship, $500, WCJC High Honor Scholarship, $2,400, WCEC, $3,700 and Highest Ranking Graduate, $11,000.
Saul Medina: Trull Foundation Scholarship, $1,000, Louise Band Booster Scholarship, $500 and Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $400.
Esmerelda Mendez: Nancy Krenek Memorial Scholarship, $500 and Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $400.
Eryc Oliver: United State Air Force – Tuition Assistance Program, $52,000.
Mark Olvera: Blinn College Music Scholarship, $5,000, Blinn Salutatorian Scholarship, $4,000, Louise Band Booster Scholarship, $750, American Legion Post 251 Scholarship, $600, WCJC High Honor Scholarship, $2,400 and Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $400.
Melanie Smith: Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship, $500.
Brianna Smithwick: Berkley Eye Center Scholarship, $500 and Jones Scholarship, $350.
Karleigh Surratt: Trull Foundation Scholarship, $2,000, Molveda Rhine Scholarship, $1,000, Louise Academic-Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, $500 and WCJC High Honor Scholarship, $2,400.
Robert Vajdos III: Gertrude Brezina Memorial Scholarship, $1,000, The First State Bank of Louise Scholarship, $500, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 251 Scholarship, $500 and Stanley Hrncir Sr. and Stanley Hrncir Jr. Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Duran Vasquez: G. R. Hawes Foundation Scholarship, $800, Trull Foundation Scholarship, $1,000 and El Campo Memorial Hospital Scholarship, $500.
Kourtney Vitera: John Carleston FFA Memorial Scholarship, $200.
Danny Williams: Norman Brandl Memorial Scholarship, $350, R.V.O.S Lodge No. 22 Taiton Scholarship, $500, Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship, $500, Hispanic Education Project Scholarship, $400, Julius LaDieu Scholarship, $900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.