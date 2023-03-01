Train tracks running through El Campo, Louise and other Wharton County communities mean there’s always a slim chance that something could go wrong.

The Feb. 3 derailment of 51 of 151 train cars in East Palestine, Ohio, the subsequent fires and hazardous material releases taught the nation a lesson in just how quickly a community could be put at risk.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.