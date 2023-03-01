Train tracks running through El Campo, Louise and other Wharton County communities mean there’s always a slim chance that something could go wrong.
The Feb. 3 derailment of 51 of 151 train cars in East Palestine, Ohio, the subsequent fires and hazardous material releases taught the nation a lesson in just how quickly a community could be put at risk.
In El Campo, Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. is the man tasked with protecting the public and coordinating responses from all emergency responders as well as interaction with rail officials and other outside agencies.
“Sometimes you can’t stop disaster, you can only respond to it,” he said Monday standing before the El Campo City Council during their regular session.
Priority number one is “Life safety... (we will work to) ensure citizens and the people who come through the city are safe,” George said.
Outlining a standard check list of what will be done in an emergency, the protection of property fell significantly lower, he said, although was certainly a concern.
Each branch of emergency responders – police, fire, EMS and even city service crews – would play a role should a large section of town need to be secured or evacuated, fires fought or lives saved.
With four miles of trackage from one side of El Campo to the other, there are hundreds of homes and businesses within a one-mile range of the rail line, the size of the evacuation ordered in East Palestine. In El Campo, that radius includes at least two schools, most churches, the majority of businesses, and all city operations buildings.
Within just two blocks of the track, there are houses, businesses, city hall and the city service center.
Emergency responders work with the National Incident Management System or NIMS to determine what happens and when if an average day turns into a disastrous one.
It starts with determining what’s happening, and while that sounds simple enough, it isn’t always easy. In East Palestine, for example, crews knew there were fires, but had to determine car by car what was and was not burning, the extent of the danger and what needed to be done as a result.
“If you stop at tracks, look at the numbers (on the tanker cars). You’d be surprised what’s going down the tracks,” Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante said.
Like tanker trucks, rail cargo carriers have Department of Transportation safety placards posted to detail out possible dangers.
Evacuations would require making sure the public got the message. The city’s warning system would be key there, George said, adding he hoped more people would sign up for it.
“Then there’s boots on the ground, going house to house,” he said, adding instructions on where to evacuate to or how may depend on wind direction. “Winds are going to push it somewhere ... It’s not likely people go to the civic center,” he said, because of the prevailing breeze coming in from the south. The exact details of quelling dangers depends on circumstances.
The presentation Monday night came at the request of District 3 Councilman David Hodges. “I thought really good time to learn from disaster in Ohio,” he said. “A mile from the track would take out most of El Campo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.