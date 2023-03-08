Six people have been nominated for the city’s highest honor with a meeting pending to vote on who will be the next Citizen of The Year.
Each El Campo Citizen has spent a lifetime working to make the city a better place to live, often with little or no fanfare.
“I am very pleased to have a very diverse selection of El Campo citizens nominated, all outstanding and a lifetime of commitment to their community,” El Campo Chamber President Rebecca Munos said.
The selection will be made by a committee of former citizen of the year recipients.
Jimmie Triska earned the honor last year, although it was dated the 2021 citizen award, one year back as is traditional.
Triska’s community work is largely out of the spotlight, but had gone on for decades, nominators said.
His service is offered through the Rotary Club, El Campo Little League, Boys & Girls Club, St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Lion’s Club, the Elks Lodge 1749, 100 Club and while it existed the El Campo Jaycees.
The family business, Triska Funeral Home, opened in 1929 passing from founder Frank to son Leo and finally to Jimmie’s generation – four sisters and three bothers. Jimmie is the oldest boy.
Among other living recipients of the Citizen award are: Allen Collins, Rita Radley, Gordon Sorrel, Leon Macha, Bobby Perez, Patty Jensen, John Hancock and JJ Croix.
The award won’t be presented until the Thursday, April 20 El Campo Chamber of Commerce Membership Meeting in the El Campo Civic Center, 2450 N. Mechanic.
An Achiever of the Year will also be recognized at the event. Unlike citizen honors, the achiever award recognizes single year or even efforts.
Last year, Megan Krpec, an employee with El Campo Animal Control, was recognized as the achiever for her efforts at rescuing and rehoming dogs and cats.
