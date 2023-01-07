State troopers request the motoring public be on the lookout for possible human trafficking – it happens far more than you might realize.
If you are traveling, be observant of others around you and you just might save a life.
The following are possible indicators of human trafficking, according the Texas Department of Public Safety:
• The person appears to be under control of another person either physically (someone else controls the person’s possessions i.e., ID, money, phone) or psychologically (little to no eye contact, unable to speak for themselves or unable to make simple decisions without approval).
• The person has little to no awareness of their surroundings including where they are or where they are headed.
• The person has untreated illness or infection, visible injuries, appears malnourished or sleep deprived.
• The person’s clothing is inappropriate for the weather or environment. The person is dressed in a manner that does not appear age appropriate or makes them appear older.
• The person is being transported to and from work by their employer.
• The person lives where they work or works excessively long or unusual hours.
• The person’s workplace has security measures that are unusual or excessive for the type of business (i.e., boarded or opaque windows, excessive security cameras).
The presence of an indicator does not confirm an occurrence of human trafficking; however, the combination and context of indicators may indicate human trafficking pending law enforcement investigation and you are encouraged to report it.
If you see signs of human trafficking, and have honest concerns for a person’s wellbeing, call 9-1-1 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also make a report on iWatchTexas or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233733. Remember, however, that deliberately false or prank 9-1-1 phone calls will be prosecuted.
Remember do not endanger yourself or others by intervening or confronting someone you suspect of engaging in human trafficking if it is not safe to do so.
