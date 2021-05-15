A man who had been shot several times was airlifted to a Houston hospital Thursday evening after law enforcement responded to a suspicious persons call outside of El Campo.
Daniel Deleon of El Campo was arrested for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the shooting, which the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office says occurred around 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at Eugene and Ellwood Street just outside the city limits.
“El Campo Emergency Medical Service was immediately dispatched and the victim was transported by air ambulance to Houston,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar told the newspaper via email Friday.
WCSO deputies responded to the initial call along with officers from the El Campo Police Department.
Deleon was taken to the Wharton County Jail for processing. The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s medical status was unavailable as of press time Friday.
