Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
October Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Nicholas Cadena, 19, of 610 Lundy in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on May 3.
• Bruce Earl Calhoun, 52, of 6826 FM 1096 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on June 13. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
Calhoun has two prior felony convictions for drug possession on March 9, 2004 and Nov. 6, 2007, both in Harris County.
• Sherwin Dione Ceasar, 38, for injury to an elderly person on Aug. 24. He allegedly choked an elderly woman.
Ceasar has prior felony convictions for two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance on Sept. 5, 2002, obstruction or retaliation and assault on a public servant on June 1, 2007 in Matagorda County.
• Clarisa Daniel Cervantez, 20, of 1129 Fifth in Rosenberg for forgery on April 9. She allegedly forged a time sheet for community supervision restitution hours.
• Joel Artist Collins, 30, of 507 N. Outlar in Wharton for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on June 24. He stands accused of stealing a rental car.
Collins has prior felony convictions for assault of a public servant on Aug. 9, 2016 in Wharton County and Feb. 6, 2015 in Montgomery County.
• Darnell Demontae Conner, 22, of 1301 Kingston, Apt. B, in Wharton for forgery on June 10. He allegedly forged a $1,000 check.
Conner has prior felony convictions for theft and evading arrest on March 13, 2018 in Wharton County.
• Fabian Deshawn Ford, 32, of 2902 CR 166 in Wharton County for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and three counts of endangering a child on Aug. 9. He stands accused of having more than 4 grams of cocaine and more than a gram of Ecstasy with the intent to sell while he also had three children with him.
Ford has prior felony convictions for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance on an unlisted date, evading arrest with a vehicle on May 9, 2006 and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 22, 2006, all in Wharton County.
• Mark Anthony Garcia, 28, address unlisted for forgery against the elderly on June 18. He allegedly forged a $2,500 check.
In a separate action, Garcia was indicted for theft with two or more previous convictions on May 22. In that chase he stands accused of stealing $1,241.63 in store merchandise.
Garcia has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions as well as felony convictions for theft with two or more previous convictions on April 14 and Oct. 18, 2016, both in Wharton County.
