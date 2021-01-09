Louise ISD trustees will assess Superintendent Garth Oliver’s job performance Monday night during his annual performance evaluation.
As a superintendent, Oliver is assigned goals pertaining to improving the district, and his progress on these goals is evaluated by trustees annually. In November, LISD trustees approved Oliver’s goals for the 2020-2021 school year, which included prioritizing student safety, improving student achievement, facilities and extracurricular programs and more.
Oliver’s evaluation will be conducted in closed session, and trustees will reconvene afterward in public session to vote on any items discussed.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
• The school board will consider approving a school calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
• Trustees will consider purchasing turf grass for the district’s football field.
Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.
