Laws Under Debate

Liquids for electronic cigarettes or vape may or may not be legal depending on their THC content.

Using an electronic cigarette, or vape pen, loaded with the liquid equivalent of a marijuana joint, is just as illegal as the real thing. In Wharton County, if a law enforcer’s field test comes up positive, handcuffs are in your future.

The charge won’t be possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail, when under 2 ounces (the equivalent of several hand-rolled cigarettes or joints). Instead the concentration of THC in a liquid-filled vial, or the more concentrated wax drum, makes the charge possession of a controlled substance, a felony starting at up to two years in state jail and moving up in penalty depending on how many cartridges are found.

